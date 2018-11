Wal-Mex Investors Urge 2nd Circ. To OK Amended Bribery Suit

Law360, New York (November 1, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in Walmart Inc.'s Mexican unit, known as Wal-Mex, squared off against the retail giant before the Second Circuit on Thursday, asking the court to reverse the dismissal...

To view the full article, register now.