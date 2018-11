FinCEN Staffer Invokes Civic Duty Over Russia Probe Leaks

Law360, New York (November 2, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A senior adviser at the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network charged with leaking banks' suspicious activity reports on transactions tied to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to BuzzFeed acted...

To view the full article, register now.