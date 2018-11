Citibank, JPMorgan Chase Ink $21M SIBOR Rigging Suit Deal

Law360 (November 15, 2018, 10:49 PM EST) -- CitiGroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have agreed to pay nearly $21 million to escape a putative class action over an alleged conspiracy to manipulate the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate,...

To view the full article, register now.