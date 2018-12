Why The High Court Will Hear Cochise Consultancy V. US

Law360 (December 7, 2018, 10:26 PM EST) -- On Nov. 16, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in Cochise Consultancy Inc. v. U.S. ex rel. Hunt, agreeing to decide how the False Claims Act’s statute of limitations applies...

To view the full article, register now.