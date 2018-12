Fed. Circ. Won't Revive $7.3M Patent Verdict Against Apple

Law360 (December 19, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to rethink its decision upending a $7.3 million jury verdict against Apple Inc., denying Conversant Wireless Licensing SARL’s bid to reinstate the patent infringement damages...

To view the full article, register now.