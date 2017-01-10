Top Gov't Contracts Cases From The 2nd Half Of 2018
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Try our Advanced Search for more refined results
Feature
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Appellate - Federal Circuit
138 Contract - Injunction (Pre Award)
January 10, 2017
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3890 Other Statutory Actions
January 20, 2017
Appellate - Federal Circuit
-
June 30, 2017
Appellate - Federal Circuit
140 Contract - Injunction (Post Award)
August 2, 2017
Appellate - Federal Circuit
138 Contract - Injunction (Pre Award)
September 15, 2017
Texas Eastern
Qui Tam (31 U.S.C. § 3729(a))
June 19, 2017
Supreme Court
1890 Other Statutory Actions
January 3, 2018