Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feature

Top Gov't Contracts Cases From The 2nd Half Of 2018

By Daniel Wilson

Law360 (December 20, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- Courts have handed down a number of important decisions for federal contractors in the second half of 2018, with the Federal Circuit having been particularly busy, addressing issues ranging from an...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

138 Contract - Injunction (Pre Award)

Date Filed

January 10, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

January 20, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 30, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

140 Contract - Injunction (Post Award)

Date Filed

August 2, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

138 Contract - Injunction (Pre Award)

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Qui Tam (31 U.S.C. § 3729(a))

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 19, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

1890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

January 3, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular