Simpson, Milbank Advise As Altavair Lands $1B From KKR

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 2:12 PM EST) -- KKR & Co. LP has agreed to inject $1 billion into commercial aviation finance firm Altavair AirFinance as part of a long-term partnership focused on building a portfolio of leased commercial...

To view the full article, register now.