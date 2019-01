Texas Suspends Newly Elected Judge Over Bribery Charges

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 8:37 PM EST) -- Texas' State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Wednesday promptly suspended the embattled Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado just after he was sworn in as a justice on the state's Thirteenth Court of Appeals, citing...

To view the full article, register now.