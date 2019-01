H&R Block Fights MDL Push For 'No Poach' Pact Suits

Law360 (January 7, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- H&R Block Inc. has told the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that there’s no reason to consolidate five potential class actions over noncompete contracts and “no poach” agreements, arguing the...

To view the full article, register now.