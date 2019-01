Cooley Nabs Ex-FCC Privacy, Telecom Pro From Boies Schiller

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP has picked up a Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner with significant cybersecurity, privacy and telecom litigation and policy experience garnered through his work spearheading enforcement activities at the Federal...

To view the full article, register now.