Real Estate Rumors: Tahir, JKM, Slate

Law360 (January 11, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- Indonesian billionaire Ang Tjoen Ming, better known as Tahir, is buying two hotels in Singapore from Oxley Holdings for S$950 million ($702.2 million), the Business Times reported on Friday. The deal is for the...

To view the full article, register now.