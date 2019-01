Investors’ Attys In Cobalt Bribery Case Seek $43.5M In Fees

Law360 (January 10, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- Attorneys asked a Texas federal court on Wednesday to award them $43.45 million in fees for securing $173.8 million total for investors who brought allegations involving a potential foreign bribery scheme...

