Barr Walks Back Anti-False Claims Act Whistleblower Views

Law360 (January 15, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- U.S. attorney general nominee William Barr on Tuesday walked back previous comments about the False Claims Act's whistleblower provisions' being an "abomination" and unconstitutional, saying he would "diligently enforce" the law...

To view the full article, register now.