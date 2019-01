Deals Rumor Mill: Etihad, Viacom, Saudi Aramco

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- Emirati airline Etihad Airways plans to raise its stake in beleaguered Indian carrier Jet Airways, according to a report from Reuters early Monday. According to the report, Etihad already holds a...

To view the full article, register now.