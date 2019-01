Construction Co. Slams Atty DQ Bid In Crash Coverage Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- Ranger Construction Industries Inc. slammed Allied World National Assurance Co.'s bid to disqualify Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for allegedly using inadvertently disclosed confidential documents in a pending case, saying Tuesday the...

To view the full article, register now.