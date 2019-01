Aly Raisman's Nassar Suit Paused Pending USAG Ch. 11

Law360 (January 15, 2019, 10:03 PM EST) -- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman’s request to pause her suit over disgraced sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse was granted on Monday, after a California federal court agreed that a...

