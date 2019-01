Jury Says Bombardier Didn't Infringe Jaguar 'Defender' TM

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal jury on Friday rejected Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.’s claims that the Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. off-road vehicle named the Can-Am Defender infringed the British automaker’s trademark for the...

To view the full article, register now.