Brand Battles: Volkswagen, Coca-Cola, 'Shark Tank'

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 10:04 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new cases at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, German auto giants Daimler and Volkswagen spar over "Smart" cars, Coca-Cola cites Smartwater to block a "Sportwater,"...

To view the full article, register now.