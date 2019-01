Ex-Univ. Of Ariz. Coach Cops To $20K Hoops Bribery Scheme

Law360, New York (January 22, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- Former University of Arizona basketball coach Emanuel Richardson pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery before a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday, choking up as he described how he took $20,000...

