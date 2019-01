Rakoff Tosses Suit Against L'Oreal, Cites Risk Of 'Ambush'

Law360, New York (January 22, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday dismissed a class action accusing L'Oreal of deceptively marketing a black women’s hair relaxer as scalp-protecting but that instead caused burns and hair loss,...

To view the full article, register now.