J&J Didn't Warn Of Talc's Baby Asphyxiation Risks, Jury Told

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (January 24, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- An epidemiologist testified during a California jury trial Thursday that Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that talcum in its baby powder products could asphyxiate babies and contain asbestos, but the...

To view the full article, register now.