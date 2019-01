2nd Circ. Told Act Covers Tribe-To-Tribe Cigarette Shipments

Law360, New York (January 24, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- The federal government told the Second Circuit on Thursday that tribe-to-tribe cigarette shipments that cross state lines should be deemed interstate commerce for the purpose of enforcing the Prevent All Cigarette...

To view the full article, register now.