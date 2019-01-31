By Kurt Kappes and Daniel Straus January 31, 2019, 9:46 PM ESTLaw360 (January 31, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- Most federal government procurement contracts require contractors to grant the government unlimited license rights in certain technical data and computer software related to contract performance. After granting the government unlimited rights,...
Considerations For Federal Contractor Trade Secret Protection
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login