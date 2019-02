Recent Decisions Bode Well For False Claims Act Defendants

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- In recent weeks we have seen significant activity related to the civil False Claims Act.[1] On Jan. 7, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari in three FCA-related cases: U.S. ex rel. Harman v. Trinity...

To view the full article, register now.