In-N-Out Asks Justices To Heed Janus In ‘Fight For $15’ Case

Law360 (January 30, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Janus ruling gives teeth to In-N-Out Burger’s contention that the National Labor Relations Board trampled on its free speech rights by lifting a company ban on...

To view the full article, register now.