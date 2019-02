Ex-NYPD Lt. In Cash-For-Guns Bribe Scheme Gets 18 Months

Law360, New York (January 31, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit former New York City Police Department Lt. Paul Dean with an 18-month prison sentence Thursday for taking cash to speed gun-permit processing for favored applicants —...

To view the full article, register now.