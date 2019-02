Linchris Snags $11.7M Loan For Cape Cod Boutique Hotel

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Affiliates of funds managed by Linchris Hotel Corp. secured $11.7 million for a recently acquired boutique hotel located on Cape Cod Bay, according to a statement Monday by Holliday Fenoglio Fowler...

