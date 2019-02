Real Estate Rumors: Klingbeil, CapitalSource, New Mountain

Law360 (February 5, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- Klingbeil Capital Management has purchased an apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Florida, for $51.8 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Island Reach Apartments, a...

To view the full article, register now.