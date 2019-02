Ex-Union Leader Deserves 5 Years For Bribery, US Says

Law360, New York (February 5, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- Norman Seabrook, the former labor boss found by a jury to have steered $20 million in union cash into a disastrous hedge fund investment for $60,000 of bribe money, deserves more...

