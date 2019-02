Ed Sheeran Can't Get Quick Appeal Over Marvin Gaye Song

Law360 (February 7, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Ed Sheeran lost a bid Wednesday to file a fast-track appeal aimed at ending a lawsuit that claims his “Thinking Out Loud” infringes Marvin Gaye’s iconic “Let’s Get It On,” sending...

