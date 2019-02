Atty Fights Firm's Bid To Exit 'Gears Of War' Client Settlement

Law360 (February 8, 2019, 10:11 PM EST) -- Attorney Bruce J. Chasan hit back Friday against Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP’s bid to dismiss his suit in Pennsylvania federal court, which seeks to enforce a $160,000 settlement...

To view the full article, register now.