Insys Paid For Painkiller Prescriptions, Nurse Tells Jury

Law360, Boston (February 11, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- A former Connecticut nurse practitioner testified in Boston federal court Monday that greed led her to prescribe a fentanyl-based painkiller to patients who didn't need it, saying representatives from Insys Therapeutics...

