Roche To Settle Enzo Biotech IP Fight For $21M

Law360 (February 11, 2019, 11:13 PM EST) -- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. subsidiaries will pay $21 million to resolve a patent infringement dispute with biotechnology company Enzo Biochem Inc. in New York federal court over certain elements in medical...

To view the full article, register now.