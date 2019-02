Chipotle Fired Woman For Taking Miscarriage Leave, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (February 12, 2019, 11:26 PM EST) -- Counsel for an ex-Chipotle Mexican Grill worker told a California federal jury during opening statements Tuesday she was wrongly fired for taking time off to recover from a miscarriage, while Chipotle's...

To view the full article, register now.