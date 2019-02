Beware Cost Of Meal And Rest Break Noncompliance In Calif.

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 2:00 PM EST) -- On Jan. 22, 2019, G4S Secure Solutions (previously known as Wackenhut Corporation) agreed to settle a consolidated meal and rest period class action for at least $100 million and up to $130 million...

