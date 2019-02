Subsys-Prescribing Doc Cops To Kickback Conspiracy

Law360, New York (February 14, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- A New York doctor who was accused by prosecutors of prescribing millions of dollars' worth of the potent painkiller Subsys while dating an Insys Inc. sales rep and taking $68,400 in "speaker's...

To view the full article, register now.