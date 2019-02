Opioid MDL Atty Gets Heat For Ripping Purdue 'Scumbags'

Law360 (February 19, 2019, 9:42 PM EST) -- A prominent plaintiffs attorney in the opioid multidistrict litigation has been accused of misconduct after denouncing the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP as “scumbags” akin to “Mexican cartels,”...

To view the full article, register now.