Emulex Will Likely Dictate Venue For Merger Shareholder Suits

Law360 (February 20, 2019, 2:31 PM EST) -- On Jan. 4, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari and agreed to hear a challenge by Emulex Corp. to a 2018 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruling...

To view the full article, register now.