4th Circ. Weighs In On Scope Of FCA-Protected Conduct

Law360 (March 1, 2019, 2:29 PM EST) -- On Dec. 26, 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit revived whistleblower David Grant’s False Claims Act retaliation claim against his former employer United Airlines because the lower...

To view the full article, register now.