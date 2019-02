Bankrupt Ex-Partner Can't Dodge Unpaid Rent, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (February 20, 2019, 10:07 PM EST) -- A Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP attorney is on the hook for over $270,000 in back rent owed by his former firm, the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday in a precedential...

To view the full article, register now.