Ex-Keppel Atty Gets Probation In Petrobras Bribe Case

Law360, New York (November 15, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- A former in-house attorney for Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. was sentenced to probation Friday for his role in the company's overseas bribery after a Brooklyn federal judge took his cooperation with the government into account. Jeffrey Chow, former director of the legal department at the Singapore-based shipyard operator, pled guilty in 2017 to conspiracy and helped the government build cases against his former company and its joint venture partner, TechnipFMC. Both companies ended up paying multimillion-dollar criminal settlements, and their subsidiaries pled guilty to conspiring to bribe officials at Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras. Prosecutors said Friday that Chow was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS