3 Things To Watch At Monsanto's Roundup Bellwether Trial

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- Last year, a California jury punished Monsanto to the tune of almost $300 million after finding its blockbuster weedkillers caused a man's cancer and the company acted with "malice" by not adequately warning of these risks. Six...

To view the full article, register now.