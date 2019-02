Juries Award $15.5M In Three Trials Over Smokers' Cancers

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 10:53 PM EST) -- Three Florida juries on Friday held R.J. Reynolds or Philip Morris responsible for a smoker's cigarette addiction and resulting fatal lung cancer in three separate trials, awarding $12 million, $2.5 million...

To view the full article, register now.