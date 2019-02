Merlin Entertainments Sells Australian Ski Resorts For $124M

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- Merlin Entertainments PLC has sold a pair of ski resorts in Australia to Colorado-based Vail Resorts Inc. for A$174 million ($124 million), according to an announcement from the U.K. company on...

To view the full article, register now.