Mich. Gym Must Face Nassar Abuse Suit, Gymnasts Say

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 7:31 PM EST) -- Gymnasts suing Twistars USA Inc. over its decades-long association with convicted pedophile Dr. Larry Nassar have hit back against the gym’s attempts to shut down their suit, telling a Michigan federal...

To view the full article, register now.