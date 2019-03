Duane Morris Snags 2 Construction Litigators In Texas

Law360 (March 1, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has continued expanding its Austin, Texas, office, recently nabbing two litigators with construction law experience from Texas-based Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC, including the head of that...

To view the full article, register now.