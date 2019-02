Musk In Contempt Over Unsanctioned Tesla Tweet, SEC Says

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 11:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a Manhattan federal judge Monday to hold Tesla co-founder Elon Musk in contempt for inaccurately tweeting the electric car maker would make about 500,000 vehicles this year, which the...

To view the full article, register now.