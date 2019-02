LG Owes Core Wireless $3.5M In Phone Patent Suit, Jury Says

Law360 (February 27, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury slapped LG Electronics Inc. with a nearly $3.5 million verdict Wednesday for infringing two Core Wireless patents for cellphone components.



Following a three-day trial, the...

To view the full article, register now.