Spitzer Owes Ex-AIG Exec 50% Doc Fees In Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 28, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- A New York state justice has awarded former AIG CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg $132,727 in discovery fees in his ongoing defamation case against former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, half the...

To view the full article, register now.