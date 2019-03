Foley & Lardner Adds Ex-US Rep. To Gov't Solutions Team

Law360, Boston (March 5, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts has landed a new gig as a public affairs director for the government solutions practice at international law firm Foley & Lardner LLP, divvying up...

To view the full article, register now.